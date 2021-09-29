Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 21,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 161,695 shares.The stock last traded at $15.80 and had previously closed at $15.72.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
