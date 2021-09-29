Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 21,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 161,695 shares.The stock last traded at $15.80 and had previously closed at $15.72.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.