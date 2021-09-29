Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.20 Million

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report $60.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.90 million to $61.00 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $53.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $237.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $239.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $226.27 million, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $230.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $769.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth $284,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $229,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 12.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.