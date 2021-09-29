Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report $60.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.90 million to $61.00 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $53.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $237.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $239.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $226.27 million, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $230.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $769.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth $284,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $229,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 12.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

