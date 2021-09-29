Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Allegion by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 33.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Allegion by 12.5% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth about $887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.45.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $395,694.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALLE opened at $134.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.53. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.67 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

