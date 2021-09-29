AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 15th

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of AFB stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 162,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,649. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

