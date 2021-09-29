Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

ALIZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Commerzbank upgraded Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Allianz has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.52 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

