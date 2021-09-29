Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $526.15 million, a P/E ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

