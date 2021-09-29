Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,928,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 264,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALNY. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $177.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.48 and its 200-day moving average is $164.08. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $209.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $20,456,636. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

