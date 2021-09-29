Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Acquired by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,101 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock valued at $275,747,000 after acquiring an additional 121,841 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,400,385 shares of the software’s stock worth $87,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,597 shares of the software’s stock valued at $45,776,000 after buying an additional 67,414 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $37,357,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 395,210 shares of the software’s stock worth $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Altair Engineering stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,099. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $76.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.84. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $307,992.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,992.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $347,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,318 shares of company stock valued at $29,319,387 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

