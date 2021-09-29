Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.24. Altria Group reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

MO traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. 184,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,980. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average is $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

