Amedisys, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the health services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.14.

AMED opened at $149.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amedisys has a one year low of $149.79 and a one year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Amedisys by 55.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

