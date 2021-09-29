Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sets New 12-Month Low at $153.39

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $153.39 and last traded at $157.96, with a volume of 7164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.30 and its 200-day moving average is $239.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

