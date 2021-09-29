Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) traded up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 1,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 63,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53.

About Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG)

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc engages in owning, operating, and franchising fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated and franchised 35 fast casual restaurants under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States; and 1 full-service restaurant under the Hooters name in the United Kingdom.

