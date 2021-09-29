América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.71

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and traded as high as $18.01. América Móvil shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 2,774 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 18.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in América Móvil by 57.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000.

América Móvil Company Profile (NYSE:AMOV)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

