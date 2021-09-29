American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 355,669 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

American Bio Medica Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABMC)

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.

