American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

American Express has decreased its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. American Express has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Express to earn $9.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

NYSE:AXP opened at $173.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.72.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

