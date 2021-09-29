American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $173.14 on Wednesday. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.24 and a 200 day moving average of $159.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

