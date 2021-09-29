American Finance Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:AFINP)

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

