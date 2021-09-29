American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:AFG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,931. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

