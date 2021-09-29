American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 106.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,580 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.08% of American International Group worth $31,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in American International Group by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIG. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

AIG opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

