American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $178.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

AWK opened at $168.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.29 and its 200 day moving average is $163.19.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1,914.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 313,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

