AMJ Financial Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Nasdaq accounts for about 2.6% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Nasdaq by 96.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nasdaq by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.81.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,550. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.76 and its 200-day moving average is $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $199.88.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

