AMJ Financial Wealth Management Buys 101,521 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 627.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,521 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for 2.0% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.87. 225,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,562,718. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

