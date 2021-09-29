AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $5.38 Million Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises 2.3% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,538. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

