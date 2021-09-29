AMJ Financial Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 183,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,973,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,470,000 after buying an additional 374,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.22. 32,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,212. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

