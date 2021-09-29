AMJ Financial Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management reduced its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.34. 297,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,989,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.44. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

