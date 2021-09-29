Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives $182.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI opened at $171.29 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $178.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.92. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.