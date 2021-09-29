Analysts Anticipate Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Bank of America reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,687,949. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $362.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.