Analysts Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.34 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report $7.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.49 billion and the lowest is $7.11 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $29.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $29.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $30.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.70 billion to $31.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

COF opened at $167.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,073 shares of company stock valued at $49,586,880. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

