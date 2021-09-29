Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post sales of $23.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.13 million and the lowest is $16.50 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $23.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $94.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $100.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $101.12 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $128.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,943,000 after purchasing an additional 323,571 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,020,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 76,802 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 57,292 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $56.63 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.