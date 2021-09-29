Analysts Anticipate Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to post $28.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.90 million. Identiv reported sales of $24.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $103.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.93 million to $103.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $127.51 million, with estimates ranging from $124.12 million to $130.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INVE. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $491,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $101,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,424. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Identiv during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,437,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Identiv by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Identiv by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 66,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INVE stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 139,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,366. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.69 million, a PE ratio of -480.25 and a beta of 1.80. Identiv has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $21.18.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

