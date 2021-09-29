Analysts Anticipate SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. SkyWest reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $656.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.50 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 39.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYW traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,608. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.28. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

