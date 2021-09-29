Analysts Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Post $1.94 EPS

Analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $1.97. Brunswick reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BC shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 30.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 56.3% during the second quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 203,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 73,268 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 29.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.96. 721,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $58.37 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

