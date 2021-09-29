Analysts Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report sales of $316.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $322.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $312.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $109.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,791. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

