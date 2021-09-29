Analysts Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.26. Five Below posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

FIVE opened at $186.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a twelve month low of $123.45 and a twelve month high of $237.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 16.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,333,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

