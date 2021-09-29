Analysts Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBRT. Barclays decreased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $440,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,163,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,928,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,120 shares of company stock worth $2,230,100 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after buying an additional 4,325,969 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,090 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $20,015,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth about $24,543,000. Finally, Towle & Co. purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,554,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,303. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 3.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

