Analysts Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. NuStar Energy reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuStar Energy (NS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.