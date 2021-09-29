Analysts Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Announce Earnings of $3.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90. Roper Technologies reported earnings of $3.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $15.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $16.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

Shares of ROP traded down $8.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.91. 279,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.76. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $671,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,539,000 after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 458,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

