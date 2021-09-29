Analysts Issue Forecasts for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $5.30 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $33.17 EPS.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UNH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

UNH opened at $398.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $299.60 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $415.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.