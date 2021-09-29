Analysts Set Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Target Price at $167.80

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Dover by 101.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $158.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $176.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.74.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

