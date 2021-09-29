Analysts Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of PK stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $126,440,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,372.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,745,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,158 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,701,000 after buying an additional 1,592,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,446,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,845,000 after buying an additional 1,263,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 497.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,492,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,208,000 after buying an additional 1,242,608 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

