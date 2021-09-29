Analysts Set Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT at $186.69

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Synaptics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics stock traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.99. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $74.47 and a 12 month high of $191.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

