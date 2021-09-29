Analysts Set Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) PT at $272.71

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,813 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,623. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.73. 243,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,196,503. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

