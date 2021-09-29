Analyzing AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV)

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. 61.0% of PetVivo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AVITA Medical and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA Medical -90.94% -29.56% -26.70% PetVivo -21,333.33% N/A -330.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AVITA Medical and PetVivo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA Medical $29.23 million 15.35 -$26.58 million ($1.17) -15.40 PetVivo $10,000.00 2,730.38 -$3.52 million N/A N/A

PetVivo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AVITA Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AVITA Medical and PetVivo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A

AVITA Medical currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.68%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than PetVivo.

Volatility & Risk

AVITA Medical has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions. The firm’s lead product includes Kush, is an intra-articular injection comprised of patented, gel-like biomaterials that is being commercialized for companion animal osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Lai and John F. Dolan on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

