Analyzing National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) and Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD)

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) and Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Instruments and Infobird’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Instruments $1.29 billion 4.11 $143.66 million $0.80 49.73 Infobird $14.53 million 4.19 $4.00 million N/A N/A

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Infobird.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of National Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Infobird shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of National Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Instruments and Infobird’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Instruments 1.61% 10.73% 7.15% Infobird N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for National Instruments and Infobird, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Instruments 1 0 2 0 2.33 Infobird 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Instruments presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.09%. Given National Instruments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Instruments is more favorable than Infobird.

Summary

National Instruments beats Infobird on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments. The company was founded by Jeffrey L. Kodosky and James J. Truchard in May 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Infobird

Infobird Co., Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients. The company also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients monitor, benchmark, and improve the performances of agents; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. It serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

