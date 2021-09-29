AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.35 Million

Brokerages expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to announce $8.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.08 million and the highest is $21.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $67.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $70.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $53.24 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $97.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 137,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,808. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $733.01 million, a PE ratio of -76.34 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

