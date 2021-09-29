Andrew Martin Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $117,640.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $103,200.00.

NYSE:DDD opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,190 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

