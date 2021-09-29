Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 249,427 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 144,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 148,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.