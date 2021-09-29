Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to announce ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.49). Anterix reported earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million.

ATEX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $59.64. 887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,737. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average is $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,347.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $610,025.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

