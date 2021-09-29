Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,977 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $155,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 44.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in AON by 35.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,156. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.35. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $302.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

