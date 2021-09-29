Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Insider Sells $71,928.00 in Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $981.26 million, a PE ratio of 349.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APOG. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,521,000 after purchasing an additional 210,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 50,597 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,755,000 after purchasing an additional 202,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after acquiring an additional 256,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

